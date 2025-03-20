Memorial Fund for Terry Augustine Lee Hebert

Terry, age 70 of Pearland, TX reposed on March 19, 2025.





He was survived by his wife Nancy and his 3 children, Kelly Meehan & husband Chris, Matthew Campbell, Erin Hebert and husband Skye Griffin as well as grandchildren Jordan, Luke, Ryan, Paige, Payton, Parker, Max and Ruby, as well as brothers Gary Hebert and Bryan Hebert and wife Vicki; and numerous nieces and nephews.





Terry’s passion for his God and Savior Jesus Christ was evident to all who knew him. He loved the Church and his many spiritual children.





He was a graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary with a Masters in Theology and a Doctorate in Education and Spiritual Formation. Dr. Hebert was loved and respected by his students. Prior to this position, he excelled at high end software sales.





All funds will be donated to a cause dear to his heart - the support and growth of his Church, St Nicholas.