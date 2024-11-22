St Nicholas Orthodox Church Building Campaign

St Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church needs your help! Our current beautiful church and separate hall provide services, fellowship, camps, meals and classes to over 200 Orthodox Christians in McKinney, Texas, a suburb 20 miles north of Dallas. We are under ROCOR, and are a diverse group. Some of us are emigres from Russia, Ukraine, Greece, Bulgaria and other Orthodox nations, while others are American converts to Orthodoxy.



Due to exponential growth in the last couple years, we have outgrown our current space; our numbers have almost doubled since 2020. Because of this, we have grown and added space to the best of our abilities, but thanks be to God more space is needed to serve His people. Our needs have outpaced our financial ability, which is why we are seeking the support of our larger Christian family to better serve the new members who continue to join our congregation.



We are trying to follow the path we believe the Lord is leading us down, and are actively trying to raise $500,000 by the end of 2025. This money will allow us to have purchasing power to buy property and build facilities. Our goal is to buy a large enough piece of acreage not too far from our current location to build a Russian style church and a hall with enough space to serve meals and events for 200+ people, with 8 classrooms to serve our students. This will allow us to continue and expand our Deep Heart Ministry which provides Sunday School classes open to all parish members, as well as classes two different days during the week for about 50 local home-educated children. We have dreams of one day expanding our school and class offerings.



Archpriest Seraphim Holland has been the rector of the parish since 1994. He has been instrumental in spreading Orthodoxy in Dallas, nationwide, and even internationally – ours was one of the first churches with a website (www.Orthodox.net). You may be one of our 18,000 followers on YouTube, or have made contact with Fr Seraphim via Daniel’s List – a prayer group Fr Seraphim created in 2016 when his son Daniel died in a sudden way. This is how we made contact with Orthodox Christians in west Texas, where we are now supporting and serving the brand new St John Maximovich mission. Fr Seraphim travels 6 hours to this mission twice each month to provide services for the faithful on Friday night and Saturday morning.



Please consider either a one-time donation to help us achieve our goal of building our long-term accommodations, or a recurrent monthly donation. We will gladly include your name as a benefactor and pray for you. May God bless you for your generosity

