Supporting the Raba Family

Support Amber, Owen, and Belle During This Heartbreaking Time

Our dear friend Amber has experienced an unimaginable loss. On November 21st, she suddenly lost the love of her life, Jason, the devoted father of their two beautiful children, Owen and Belle. Jason dedicated his life to homeschooling Owen and Belle, ensuring they grew up surrounded by love, knowledge, and encouragement. Now, Amber faces the challenge of being the sole financial provider for her family while navigating the immense grief of this tragic loss.

Amber has always been a source of light to everyone who knows her. Through her work, she has created a safe haven for so many—a place where people feel cared for, uplifted, and truly seen. She is more than a lash artist; she is a confidante and a friend. Now, it’s our turn to show Amber the same care and love she has so generously shared with us.

We want to give Amber the ability to be there for Owen and Belle during this incredibly difficult time, without the immediate pressure of financial burdens. Your support will help her focus on her family, honor Jason’s legacy, and provide a sense of stability as they find their way forward together.



Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference. Whether it’s helping with day-to-day expenses, homeschooling support, or simply giving Amber and her children the time they need to heal, your generosity will mean the world to this incredible family.



Let’s come together to surround Amber, Owen, and Belle with love, strength, and the support they need right now. Thank you for being a part of this journey with them. ❤️