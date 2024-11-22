Campaign Image

Supporting the Raba Family

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $48,347

Campaign created by Lauren Self

Campaign funds will be received by Amber Raba

Support Amber, Owen, and Belle During This Heartbreaking Time

Our dear friend Amber has experienced an unimaginable loss. On November 21st, she suddenly lost the love of her life, Jason, the devoted father of their two beautiful children, Owen and Belle. Jason dedicated his life to homeschooling Owen and Belle, ensuring they grew up surrounded by love, knowledge, and encouragement. Now, Amber faces the challenge of being the sole financial provider for her family while navigating the immense grief of this tragic loss.

Amber has always been a source of light to everyone who knows her. Through her work, she has created a safe haven for so many—a place where people feel cared for, uplifted, and truly seen. She is more than a lash artist; she is a confidante and a friend. Now, it’s our turn to show Amber the same care and love she has so generously shared with us.

We want to give Amber the ability to be there for Owen and Belle during this incredibly difficult time, without the immediate pressure of financial burdens. Your support will help her focus on her family, honor Jason’s legacy, and provide a sense of stability as they find their way forward together.

Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference. Whether it’s helping with day-to-day expenses, homeschooling support, or simply giving Amber and her children the time they need to heal, your generosity will mean the world to this incredible family.

Let’s come together to surround Amber, Owen, and Belle with love, strength, and the support they need right now. Thank you for being a part of this journey with them. ❤️

Sara Pierce Howell
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
23 days ago

Megan Beirne
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

Katrina and Bill
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love & light

LB
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Nate Frankoski - Lantana
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Raba Family. I will be praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you all so much! Our hearts ache for this unbearable loss. We are here always.

Stephanie S
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love to your family from Brooklyn, NY.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Amber and family, my heart is heavy for your loss. There are no words, other than hold your loved ones close. Love and prayers, MM

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

BJ Roquemore
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Amber. I am so sorry for your losses. Be strong. Sincerely. Tony Gregory.

Mark Krassner
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending so much love your way during this heartbreaking time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jamie
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

May God grant you unfathomable peace during this time of grief. Praying for you and yours from Missouri.

Cynthia Montgomery
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

We are so very sorry for your loss…Our thoughts and prayers are with you… All of our love, Your extended family…..

