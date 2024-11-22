Supporting baby Shiloh

We are raising money for baby Shiloh, Jada, and Caleb as they navigate this season of life. Shiloh was born on November 16th and has been diagnosed with a rare and complex condition called Vein of Galen Malformation, which affects blood flow in his brain and requires ongoing specialized care. It is our hope to raise money to financially support this sweet family during their time of need. ALL funds will be donated to the family. We believe that God has his hand on this situation and is already using this precious child to touch so many people around him. If you feel led, please give. Above all else, please pray for this beautiful child. God bless you!