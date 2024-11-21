Campaign Image

Supporting The Perry Byrne family

I am desperately needing your help. My family and I are really struggling to survive. I am disabled with chronic neck/back pain as well as anxiety/PTSD. I lost my housing due to trying to help my son who has paranoid schizophrenia. I am unable to afford a place to live. My son is suffering terribly with this and is also homeless. I have no one to turn to as my parents have passed in 2017 and I lost other family and friends during COVID. Yesterday, I had to go the ER because I fell in a parking lot and broke 2 ribs. I am in a tremendous amount of pain. I can barely move w/o crying out in pain and have difficulty breathing. My brother attempted suicide just days before this past Thanksgiving. He had to have emergency surgery to repair his injuries and save his life. He is currently still hospitalized. With your financial help, I would be able to get back on my feet and find a place to live. And hopefully, my son and brother can get the help they desperately need to heal as well. Thank you so much for any donation of support. God bless you all 3000x today. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

Keep the faith! May God bless and keep you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

GOD Speed, hang in there and don't give up.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

A blessing for us to give as much as one for you to receive.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

prayers sent your way

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
7 days ago

I send you and your family blessings. Father God, please provide the resources this family needs to heal, strengthen and to allow them to thrive! We know you love each of your children and do not want any to suffer. We pray for the family and know that when 2 or more pray, blessings abound.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

May God & Trump bless you. This will happen shortly. Both you and your son can get into a Med Bed, which will be free.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Dear Father God creator of the Universe most high. In Jesus name I ask that you open the doors to enough wealth that he sould not be in want to help pay medical bills, housing, and food.You cloth the birds of the air. How much more will you do for your children. You will not give your child a stone should he ask for food. Your mercies are new every morning. Cover hiim in your grace . Selah

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
11 days ago

God Bless You!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

Cannot help a lot but hopes this helps a little.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

Hope and Prayers for You and Family!🙏

Rob Presler
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

take your success a step at a time, we're not perfect, allow people to help and then do what you can do.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Best wishes, from the heart-

Rich
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

God bless you

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

God Bless You All and Good Health to You All ...

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

God loves you !

Robert
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Updates

Update #1

January 4th, 2025

My Doctor states that I need at least 2 more, possibly 3 more months in a motel with a roof over my head. My healing is taking longer than expected and I need to build up my immune system and my health. I am also desperately need counseling on how to effectively deal with my son who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. My interactions with him are very problematic and are causing me a lot of anxiety.

Update Update #1 Image

Prayer Requests

  • Please pray for my son Bryson who is suffering from paranoid schizophrenia. He is very difficult to interact with.

