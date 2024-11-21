Hi Friends and Family!

Titus and I would like to reach out to those who know and love us for some extra support. We relocated out West back in April and are actually in the process of having to relocate again, but before we go (and hopefully someday come back!) Titus has a training program that he needs to complete.

We have had a tough couple of months after an unfortunate interaction while out on a walk back in August. Both of us received care after the interaction and are doing well! It is also true that Titus has felt much more protective of me since this, and he needs some extra support. I've had him in training, and both the trainer and I agree that he has made a lot of improvement, but can use some specific and clear instruction before we relocate again. The continuation of this program is extensive and expensive. It is a 5 week program that allows Titus to have tailored training, help with practical situations both inside and outside, be worked with around many different people as well as other dogs and in many different environments. This program also includes guided training sessions which give me an opportunity to learn more about canine behavior while I learn the same methods that his trainers use with him, ensuring that the new, positive behavior, transfers to any new environments. The 5 week continuation also includes unlimited follow-up private lessons for the life of the dog, so any support given is supporting Titus's entire life, not just these next 5 weeks!

I'm more than happy to have more of a conversation about this with any of you if you would like, but for the sake of this GiveSendGo, I am going to try and keep it simple.

If you are able to support financially, I have created this site for this particular request. Any and all support will be met with a thank you card and more gratitude than anyone can understand. If you cannot support financially, your kind and supportive thoughts and love for Titus are just as important! We love you all, and are so grateful for the safety and comfort that we feel with you all.