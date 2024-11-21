Support Melissa's Healing Journey

Melissa is in need of assistance in obtaining healing foods and supplements so she can continue healing. She's recently been exposed to a few situations that have caused her health to decline, but is now in a safe environment where healing can continue. Unfortunately her resources have changed and she has not been able to follow her healing protocols because of it. Your support will help her get back on track with her healing so she can live a full life, serving her life's purpose of helping others.

A little bit about Melissa: Melissa's healing journey started many years ago, with over 100 undiagnosed chronic symptoms that couldn't catch the attention of any medical professional. It wasn't until January of 2020 that Melissa was finally diagnosed with Lyme Disease and all of its co-infections, along with MTHFR, MCAS and several other debilitating conditions. Unfortunately her treatment plan left her in worse condition than when she was diagnosed, causing even more autoimmune disorders to develop. Eventually she became too disable to work, walk, sit, or even lift her arms or hold her head up. At this point she had a list of over 200 debilitating symptoms that was continuing to grow. She was still being denied medical attention, being told that her CPTSD supposedly created all of her suffering. She was told that if she would just heal her CPTSD she would not have any physical symptoms. She had been focusing on this for many years, but knew it wasn't the root cause of her failing health. It wasn't until stumbling across the Medical Medium information that she finally found answers and knew she was going to survive and have a future. She put every last penny she had into buying his books and started absorbing all of the information that was going to save her life. She wasn't strong enough to lift his books, let alone hold them while reading, so she took all of her strength one day to prop up the first book in a book stand. The following day she sat for as long as she could endure the pain, and hold her body up, and read a few pages. It wasn't long before she had enough information to know where she needed to start. CELERY JUICE! Juicing was not new to her, but she couldn't stand, nor could she endure the noise of the juicer. Somehow, life always finds a way to make the impossible happen. A few days later she would also start incorporating the HMDS, and remove 100% of the "no" foods, sticking strictly to MM recipes and healing foods.

Within a few weeks, big changes were happening. Melissa's GERD, intense nausea, and overall weakness had greatly improved. By one month, GERD was gone, Melissa could walk for 3-5 minutes a day, and she was sleeping a full hour every night! There were many other small improvements that proved that she was on the right path and that she truly had found her way to healing. When no one else had answers, Medical Medium had them all!

Healing has been difficult, especially without money or assistance, so she had to put herself into debt for the first 16 months of not being able to work. She's healed a lot since then and is now able to physically take care of all her basic needs (showering, preparing all her meals, grocery shopping, driving to appointments, etc.) but is still not able to work. She is determined to stay on track with healing after being displaced twice in a very short amount of time. Unfortunately her new home creates some barriers in her being able to access some of the resources she has relied heavily on (food pantries, grocery store in close proximity that doesn't consume a lot of gas, etc.). Melissa is looking for assistance with obtaining healing foods and supplements. Gift cards to Vimergy, Amazon, Hannaford, Whole Foods or Market Basket would also be of greatly appreciated if a donation through this platform is not chosen. Melissa would also like to request prayers for her continued healing and the connection of resources needed to do so. She would like to add as part of your prayers, for the angels to look over those suffering, who have not yet found the healing information they need to rise out of the ashes.

Melissa has ambitions of helping others in the future so they don't have to endure what she's had to, and they won't have to do it alone. Please support her in any way you can, so she can multiply your contributions with her future impact on those with chronic illness.



