Frances' Cancer Fight

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $1,340
Campaign funds will be received by Carlos Hernandez
This November my wife Frances and I were rocked with the horrifying news that she has cancer in multiple locations of her body. Our lives were immediately turned upside down. She has weakened rapidly and struggling with terrible pain. She is now unable to work. We have no idea when she may be well enough to return. Our family lives out of state so Frances relies heavily on me for transportation and care. This forces me to take days off that I am unfortunately not paid for. In less than a few weeks we have racked up thousands in medical bills that have no end in sight. We are therefore desperately seeking your donations to pay for Frances' medical bills and to pay for our expenses due to this significant loss of income. We are so grateful for any assistance at this difficult time. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Been praying for you, you got this
Praying for you.
Get well soon Frances you got this!
Praying for you guys! Psalm 41:3: “The Lord sustains them on their sickbed and restores them from their bed of illness.”
Thinking of you guys.
Love you guys!
Sending good vibes your way.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.