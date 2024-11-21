Campaign Image

Frances' Cancer Fight

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $1,340

Campaign created by Carlos Hernandez

Campaign funds will be received by Carlos Hernandez

Frances' Cancer Fight

This November my wife Frances and I were rocked with the horrifying news that she has cancer in multiple locations of her body.  Our lives were immediately turned upside down.  She has weakened rapidly and struggling with terrible pain.  She is now unable to work.  We have no idea when she may be well enough to return.  Our family lives out of state so Frances relies heavily on me for transportation and care.  This forces me to take days off that I am unfortunately not paid for.  In less than a few weeks we have racked up thousands in medical bills that have no end in sight.  We are therefore desperately seeking your donations to pay for Frances' medical bills and to pay for our expenses due to this significant loss of income.  We are so grateful for any assistance at this difficult time.  We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.       

Recent Donations
Show:
Sarah Hernandez
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Been praying for you, you got this 🩷

Ang
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you.

Alex Hernandez
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon Frances you got this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Ryan Hanson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you guys! Psalm 41:3: “The Lord sustains them on their sickbed and restores them from their bed of illness.”

Roman and Wendi Lopez
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you guys.

Tom
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you guys!

Eric Hernandez
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending good vibes your way.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo