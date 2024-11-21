Frances' Cancer Fight

This November my wife Frances and I were rocked with the horrifying news that she has cancer in multiple locations of her body. Our lives were immediately turned upside down. She has weakened rapidly and struggling with terrible pain. She is now unable to work. We have no idea when she may be well enough to return. Our family lives out of state so Frances relies heavily on me for transportation and care. This forces me to take days off that I am unfortunately not paid for. In less than a few weeks we have racked up thousands in medical bills that have no end in sight. We are therefore desperately seeking your donations to pay for Frances' medical bills and to pay for our expenses due to this significant loss of income. We are so grateful for any assistance at this difficult time. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.