Help January 6er Charles Bradford Smith

Following a devastating 20 months in prison including 14 months of home confinement and more months in a halfway house my son is home recovering Praise God! He has spent a good portion of his 20’s either on home confinement or in prison. He was dragged out of our home at 24 and is going to be turning 28 now on November 26,2024. If you are able any small donation would help him. More importantly please pray for him and that President Trump pardons him. 🙏

He did not enter the capital,

He did not have a weapon

He did not touch anyone

He did not vandalize anything