Help January 6er Charles Bradford Smith

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,964
Campaign funds will be received by Laurie Smith
Following a devastating 20 months in prison including 14 months of home confinement and more months in a halfway house my son is home recovering Praise God! He has spent a good portion of his 20’s either on home confinement or in prison. He was dragged out of our home at 24 and is going to be turning 28 now on November 26,2024. If you are able any small donation would help him. More importantly please pray for him and that President Trump pardons him. 🙏
He did not enter the capital,
He did not have a weapon
He did not touch anyone
He did not vandalize anything
All of you are in my thoughts and prayers. You have survived quite a trail so young in life. I hope it builds you rather than breaks you. That is said with love.
You have people out here who care.
Prayers! Keep the Faith! You didn’t do anything wrong.
Go Trump and we all know the liberals hate freedom. This young man did not deserve any of this.
Prayers for strength and immediate release
Hold tight. So many are behind you.
You're not alone.
Praying for the Lord our God to bless, protect, heal & comfort you & every other patriotic citizen who was targeted & mistreated for standing in support of our Constitutional rights & freedom to support our president!
You are a hero..
Stay strong. 💪🏼
Welcome home!
My heart breaks for you and all other J6ers. May God Bless you forever and ever with all good things especially good health, happiness and prosperity. I hope President Trump will help make things right for you and that those responsible will be held accountable for all the pain and suffering you have endured.
