Help January 6er Charles Bradford Smith

 USD $5,000

 USD $2,964

Following a devastating 20 months in  prison including 14 months of home confinement and more months in a halfway house my son is home recovering Praise God!  He has spent a good portion of his 20’s either on home confinement or in prison.  He was dragged out of our home at 24 and is going to be turning 28 now on November 26,2024. If you are able any small donation would help him.  More importantly please pray for him and that President Trump pardons him. 🙏

He did not enter the capital, 

He did not have a weapon 

He did not touch anyone 

He did not vandalize anything 

Jean
$ 35.00 USD
17 hours ago

All of you are in my thoughts and prayers. You have survived quite a trail so young in life. I hope it builds you rather than breaks you. That is said with love.

John Crowley
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

You have people out here who care.

Annie
$ 75.00 USD
2 days ago

Prayers! Keep the Faith! You didn’t do anything wrong.

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
7 days ago

Go Trump and we all know the liberals hate freedom. This young man did not deserve any of this.

Robin Raptosh
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Prayers for strength and immediate release

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Hold tight. So many are behind you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
13 days ago

Alan Barter
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

John Crowley
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

You're not alone.

Susan Decker
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

Praying for the Lord our God to bless, protect, heal & comfort you & every other patriotic citizen who was targeted & mistreated for standing in support of our Constitutional rights & freedom to support our president!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
15 days ago

You are a hero..

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

Stay strong. 💪🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Welcome home!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Robert Sieger
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

My heart breaks for you and all other J6ers. May God Bless you forever and ever with all good things especially good health, happiness and prosperity. I hope President Trump will help make things right for you and that those responsible will be held accountable for all the pain and suffering you have endured.

