Buffie Barker Legacy Fund

Linda Weltman - $ 40.00 USD 27 days ago Buffie was so special. Knowing her was a blessing. I am so very sorry for your loss. 0

Shahin Korah - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago Buffie was a real blessing! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 495.00 USD 1 month ago Buffie was a wonderful soul and is already missed greatly. We will keep Jerra and Gunner in our prayers. God Bless. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 29.00 USD 1 month ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago Buffie's presence will be forever missed. She made such a positive and lasting impact on so many at ORNL and beyond. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago My family and I are so sorry to hear about your loss and are sending you much love and strength. Jerra and Gunner you are in our prayers. 0

The Wilsons - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago Praying for peace and comfort for her loved ones. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 1 month ago Buffie will be missed by everyone who knew her. May she rest in peace. Her mom, kids, and grandkids are in my thoughts and prayers. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago Buffie's ORNL family will miss her greatly. She adored her family. Jerra and Gunner, you're in our prayers. 0

Amir Ziabari - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago Buffie was a sweet and supportive person whose kindness and presence made a lasting impact. Her absence will be deeply felt, and she will be greatly missed by all of us at the lab. May her rest in peace 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago I will always remember her smiling face and cheerful attitude. Continued prayers for her family and work family. 0

Senthil - $ 55.00 USD 1 month ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago Buffie was a kind and selfless person. We miss her and pray her family finds peace, love and wonderful memories. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 1 month ago My deepest condolences to the family for this great loss. I didn't know Buffie personally, but knowing that her family and her grandchildren were her life, I know I would have loved her. Continued prayers. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago 0

A Friend - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago 0

Emily Filippone - $ 20.00 USD 1 month ago I never had the honor of working with Buffie but I have heard nothing but wonderful things about her. Her family is in my thoughts and prayers. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago Buffie made a friend everywhere she went and cared deeply about the people around her. Her bright and genuine personality and caring heart is greatly missed. I'll personally think of her often out in nature, when finding stones or sea shells on the shore. 1