Buffie Barker Legacy Fund

Buffie Stone Barker December 5, 1973 – November 15, 2024 Buffie Stone Barker, 50, a beloved resident of Cleveland, was embraced by the arms of Jesus on November 15, 2024. Buffie found her greatest joy in her faith, her family, and the beauty of God’s creation. Her heart was devoted to her children, her cherished grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to honor Buffie’s legacy by investing in the lives of her beloved grandchildren. These gifts will ensure that her love, faith, and vibrant spirit continue to inspire and nurture their futures for years to come.

Linda Weltman
$ 40.00 USD
27 days ago

Buffie was so special. Knowing her was a blessing. I am so very sorry for your loss.

Shahin Korah
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Buffie was a real blessing!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 495.00 USD
1 month ago

Buffie was a wonderful soul and is already missed greatly. We will keep Jerra and Gunner in our prayers. God Bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 29.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Buffie's presence will be forever missed. She made such a positive and lasting impact on so many at ORNL and beyond.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My family and I are so sorry to hear about your loss and are sending you much love and strength. Jerra and Gunner you are in our prayers.

The Wilsons
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for peace and comfort for her loved ones.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Buffie will be missed by everyone who knew her. May she rest in peace. Her mom, kids, and grandkids are in my thoughts and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Buffie's ORNL family will miss her greatly. She adored her family. Jerra and Gunner, you're in our prayers.

Amir Ziabari
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Buffie was a sweet and supportive person whose kindness and presence made a lasting impact. Her absence will be deeply felt, and she will be greatly missed by all of us at the lab. May her rest in peace

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I will always remember her smiling face and cheerful attitude. Continued prayers for her family and work family.

Senthil
$ 55.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Buffie was a kind and selfless person. We miss her and pray her family finds peace, love and wonderful memories.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

My deepest condolences to the family for this great loss. I didn't know Buffie personally, but knowing that her family and her grandchildren were her life, I know I would have loved her. Continued prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

A Friend
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Emily Filippone
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I never had the honor of working with Buffie but I have heard nothing but wonderful things about her. Her family is in my thoughts and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Buffie made a friend everywhere she went and cared deeply about the people around her. Her bright and genuine personality and caring heart is greatly missed. I'll personally think of her often out in nature, when finding stones or sea shells on the shore.

