Paris’ Miracle wish

Our 6 year old daughter Paris has been struggling for years with pain in her legs. We have been to different doctors everyone said growing pains, everyone said she was fine. I,as her mother knew better. I knew something wasn't right, i pushed for the last appointment that we waited 6 months for to be seen and the xray was shocking. Her bones are bigger on one side, the bone actually made its own socket, one leg is longer than the other, the pelvic area is twisting which is causing her spine to curve. Dr. Said Kyphosis (hunchback) and that she could be either in a chair or in body brace by 18yrs old. We were told this was caused from a stroke at infancy. A lot of her medical issues as a baby and toddler now make sense. With all the therapies that she has had, no one has been able to help her. FINALLY, we found PROJECT WALK BOSTON and within an hour of the evaluation we learned more than we have in years. They are willing to help her and really work on fixing the problems so that she is able to walk straight and not end up in a brace or chair. Project walk Boston unfortunately is a private paid facility and so we are asking for some help with Paris’ Medical bills over the next year. This little girl wants to dance and take gymnastics so bad, that i am a mom on a mission to make that happen. I believe in miracles and that the mighty God we serve can heal her, I also believe God has put these medical professionals in her path to help this miracle along. Whatever amount you can give to help her is appreciated. We want to thank all of you in advance.