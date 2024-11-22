Healing U. Home Start-Up Fund

Goal:
USD $3,300
Raised:
USD $120
Campaign funds will be received by Ilana Drucker
OPLACC’s HEALING U. HOME is an initiative designed to meet the pressing, unmet need for temporary, on-site support among people affected by neurological and psychological consequences of Lyme Disease and Co-Conditions.
An in-person facility will address the urgent needs of its population through a holistic mind/body educational model based upon three pillars: 1) in-person community, 2) “clean” environment/lifestyle, 3) cutting-edge neuroscience. Modalities will include exercise, nutrition, mindfulness, meditation, bodywork and energy healing, nervous system retraining, and neurofeedback.
OPLACC Healing U. is a non-profit organization. We are currently raising funds to cover the initial cost of incorporation as well as defray expenses of exploratory “mini-retreats,” during which the board and its advisors will test the concept and develop the program for a permanent facility.
We welcome your participation and support. It is our most heartfelt desire to be of maximum service to this deserving and underserved population. We see you; we hear you; and we extend our best wishes for your recovery and wellbeing.
