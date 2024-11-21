Christmas Gifts and Sharing the Gospel!

We're raising money for our Operation Christmas Child campaign!

Operation Christmas Child is an initiative organized by Samaritan' Purse which distributes Christmas gifts to children in impoverished countries all over the world.

OCC workers share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with every child who receives a box!

We were able to pack 200 boxes this year! This costs $4,000.

Our goal is to raise an additional $1,200 ($6 per box) which gives each child the opportunity to go through The Greatest Journey Discipleship Program if they make a decision to follow Christ!

Lastly, OCC requests a $9 donation per box to cover the shipping and distribution costs. This totals $1,800.

$4,000 + $1,200 + 1,800 = $7,000 😀😀

Please prayerfully consider donating and sharing this campaign! Please be praying that these boxes are effective in their mission of sharing the Gospel! 🤠🤠