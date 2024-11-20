Patty, Z and Trees family house fire

UPDATE, from original post.





Hello friends and family! Patty and her family are grateful who have donated money to their family fire Recovery Fund and also those who have bought them the much needed items on their Amazon Fire recovery wish list!

It is possible they have found a place to live that might be available to them upon approval. However, they must wait till after Christmas. They will need first and last month rent along with the pet deposit in order to get into it. Their income was greatly affected by the fire and they could use all the financial assistance they can get to get into the new home. What they need is a dog and cat approved three to four bedroom with a two-car garage and a fenced yard in the Altamonte Springs Apopka, Zellwood area. If you know anyone willing to rent it would be helpful!

On November 15th around noon a raging fire devastated the family home. Our shed caught fire and quickly moved to the house. The master bedroom and the living room are burned. The soot, smoke & water damage to the home has deemed it unsafe to inhabit. Thanks to God, our neighbors, and the Seminole County Fire Department the three of us and our pets are safe. Currently the three of us are displaced, split in different places and are looking for a way for our family to journey back together🥰. Our immediate needs are financial and housing. Renovations will be slowed by the holidays into the new year. We all are eternally grateful for any help that you can give towards our New Beginnings Fire Fund.

https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/1EIPHN1XNMQZS

ZELLE. 4078808110

CASH APP. $Pattyfinn



