Supporting the Jessing Family

Fear. Intimidation. Shame. Lack of resources. These are some of the hardest issues women face when leaving an abusive relationship. My daughter has been a victim of domestic violence for years. When faced with the unimaginable truth of an abuse, that as a mother, she could not accept, she found the courage to walk away. She immediately obtained a protection order and had her soon to be ex removed from the home. She is now living on her own with her four children. Issues like hers take time to process through the judicial system. Assistance takes time to be approved and benefits take time to start rolling in. Child support also takes time and is problematic due to certain circumstances. In the blink of an eye, my daughter’s whole world changed. While there is a peace in the home that never existed before, there is also tremendous worry. When will assistance start? When will support start? Can I maintain until everything works its way through the system? There’s also a major healing process that needs to happen for all of them. Folks, during these times, it takes a village to help you manage life. Please consider being part of our village. My goal is to raise enough money to cover her mortgage for six months. It would take a huge load off of her plate while allowing time for the system to go through the necessary process that will eventually ensure the support she desperately needs. It will also allow her to focus on herself and her children during this difficult transition. Thank you all for your love and support. Please continue to pray for healing and strength. The road ahead is paved with uncertainty, but God always has a plan for us.