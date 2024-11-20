Help Me Finish My New Album

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $770
Campaign funds will be received by fawaz yasi
Friends! I am in the final stages to complete my latest project "Book Of E-Knock." The cost to complete this album was more than I originally anticipated. I need to raise another $500 to finish the project. to be as transparent as I possibly can be, every penny will go towards mixing and mastering the remaining 6 songs to complete the album.
If my music has been beneficial at all towards your personal life and the culture, please consider pitching in!
thank you all! I pray for and appreciate every listener!
I love your music. It’s my go to for intense and stressful situations, such as four hours in crazy mad holiday traffic like today.
Can’t wait to hear it! I know it will be awesome God Bless
I have been following you since you created the Holy 40 Project. I always liked your skits on different Catholic topics, but your music is just incredible. It is our go too music, I can be inspired to grow on a deeper spiritual level after listening, and my children enjoy the songs as well. Your music has been a huge blessing to our family, and we are very thankful for your work.
Love and prayers from Return of the King Podcast. God bless you brother.
For a fellow Catholic… Glory and Praise to our Lord Jesus Christ.
Keep up the good work for the Kingdom and winning souls for Christ and His Church through hip hop.
Finish the mission, brother!! -Margaret and Chris St. Clair
Not much, but I hope it helps get this gem out to us! So pumped!!
I’m poor but when I’m rich someday I’ll be more supportive.
God bless you, your family and the work you do. Prayers up.
Can't wait to hear your new Album.
The world needs what you have to say! All glory to God.
Love you music. Looking forward to the new album!!
Love ya, bro. Keep up the great work.
