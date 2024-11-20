Campaign Image

Help Me Finish My New Album

Friends! I am in the final stages to complete my latest project "Book Of E-Knock." The cost to complete this album was more than I originally anticipated. I need to raise another $500 to finish the project. to be as transparent as I possibly can be, every penny will go towards mixing and mastering the remaining 6 songs to complete the album. 

If my music has been beneficial at all towards your personal life and the culture, please consider pitching in! 

thank you all! I pray for and appreciate every listener! 

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I love your music. It’s my go to for intense and stressful situations, such as four hours in crazy mad holiday traffic like today.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Mercy Divine
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Can’t wait to hear it! I know it will be awesome God Bless

Ross Custom Wood Furnitur
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I have been following you since you created the Holy 40 Project. I always liked your skits on different Catholic topics, but your music is just incredible. It is our go too music, I can be inspired to grow on a deeper spiritual level after listening, and my children enjoy the songs as well. Your music has been a huge blessing to our family, and we are very thankful for your work.

ROTK Podcast
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love and prayers from Return of the King Podcast. God bless you brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

For a fellow Catholic… Glory and Praise to our Lord Jesus Christ.

Joe and Canne Moreaux
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the good work for the Kingdom and winning souls for Christ and His Church through hip hop.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Finish the mission, brother!! -Margaret and Chris St. Clair

Blake Livingston
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Not much, but I hope it helps get this gem out to us! So pumped!!

Janina Leone
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m poor but when I’m rich someday I’ll be more supportive.

Jim Pyne
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

The Shaz
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you, your family and the work you do. Prayers up.

John Fallens
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Can't wait to hear your new Album.

Sam
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

The world needs what you have to say! All glory to God.

Paul
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you music. Looking forward to the new album!!

Avoiding Babylon
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love ya, bro. Keep up the great work.

