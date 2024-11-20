Help Me Finish My New Album

Friends! I am in the final stages to complete my latest project "Book Of E-Knock." The cost to complete this album was more than I originally anticipated. I need to raise another $500 to finish the project. to be as transparent as I possibly can be, every penny will go towards mixing and mastering the remaining 6 songs to complete the album.

If my music has been beneficial at all towards your personal life and the culture, please consider pitching in!

thank you all! I pray for and appreciate every listener!