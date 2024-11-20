Emergency vet bills for Rollie

We rescued Rollie back in September and we did not know the challenges that we would face. His first issue was bleeding after his neuter surgery. Luckily they were able to catch his bleeding disorder and give the appropriate treatment and even stayed over to make sure he was ok! The following week we took him back for a follow up appointment at Andes Straley Vet Clinic and at the time he was oozing serous blood, and again, the did a great job and got us another intervention. Then Monday, he started swelling in his groin and abdomen and blood was slowly leaking into his tissues so it was a trip to the emergency vet clinic in Meadowview VA. He came back home late Monday with a treatment plan and more medication. Last night however, the swelling reached the size of a football and back to the Airport Emergency Clinic where he received Fresh Frozen Plasma to start his blood clotting again. Now, this morning we can report that he is improving, he ate and played with a toy and took a nap. No more pain or limping and the football is going down in size. We are very happy to say that he is stable now and we thank everyone who has helped! In the meantime, we must raise the money for his current vet bills that we have paid as we go by credit card. Monthly donations have declined and adoptions only about one a month. So, we are hoping to get back on top of things by doing this fundraiser. We never leave bills owed and always pay on time with the help of donors! His original neuter bill is double the usual, around $300. The follow up vet visit, $80. The first emergency vet clinic close to $400 and the final one almost $700. Including meds we purchased at another vet for him and medicine we ordered online to assist in stopping the bleeding, the total comes to $1600.