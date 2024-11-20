Humanitarian supplies for Ukrainian soldiers

Fundraiser for Ukrainian Soldiers

The situation in Ukraine is urgent, and our soldiers, including close friends of my (Kateryna's) family, need support now. We are raising funds to provide critical supplies for those on the front lines, specifically in the kKherson region

We are collecting money to purchase:

- Chemical Warmers

- C-A-T Tourniquets

Goal: 1,500

Every contribution makes a difference. Let’s stand together and support those defending our freedom.





Ukrainian:

Збір для бійців на фронті

Ситуація в Україні критична, і наші захисники, серед яких близькі друзі моєї сім’ї, потребують допомоги. Ми збираємо кошти на важливі речі для фронту:

Для: Херсонський напрямок

Збираємо на:

- Хімічні обігрівачі

- Кровоспинні джгути CAT

Ціль: 60 000 грн

*Посилання на збір*





Кожен внесок має значення. Поширення та реакції дуже цінні. Звіт гарантую особисто. Давайте разом підтримаємо тих, хто бореться за нашу свободу.