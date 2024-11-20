Alejandra's dental needs

Alejandra needs some dental work done to help with infection and she is not able to afford dental insurance at this time. She has diabetes which is all the more reason she needs to get this work done soon! Please consider helping her with her expenses. She is such a hard worker and is very frugal with her money. However this amount is beyond what she can handle at this time. Any amount would be such a big burden lifted from her shoulders. If you cannot give at this time please encourage Alejandra with your commitment to pray for her. She is trusting the Lord to provide. Thank you for being a blessing to her!

