Campaign Image

Alejandra's dental needs

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $3,000

Campaign created by Cathy

Campaign funds will be received by Alejandra Jones

Alejandra needs some dental work done to help with infection and she is not able to afford dental insurance at this time.  She has diabetes which is all the more reason she needs to get this work done soon!  Please consider helping her with her expenses.  She is such a hard worker and is very frugal with her money.  However this amount is beyond what she can handle at this time.  Any amount would be such a big burden lifted from her shoulders.  If you cannot give at this time please encourage Alejandra with your commitment to pray for her.  She is trusting the Lord to provide.  Thank you for being a blessing to her!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 2489.00 USD
1 month ago

James David
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you.

Nathan Jones
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Heather
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 6.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You’re in our prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you Alejandra!!

