Bring Baby Ryker Home

Jessica and Jeremy welcomed Baby Ryker on November 2, 2024.

Ryker Rae was quickly taken to the N.I.C.U immediately after he was born where doctors here in Red Deer quickly noticed that he was in need of some extra care. Within 9 hours of being born he was transferred to the Children's Hospital in Calgary.

Everyone was hopeful that this little man would be home within a couple days. Unfortunately Ryker has been diagnosed with CHARGE Syndrome which means a longer stay and many tests in Calgary.

CHARGE syndrome (CS) refers to a pattern of birth defects with a wide range of conditions that can differ from child to child. It is rare and affects one in each 150,000 births worldwide. CS is a very complex syndrome which often involves:

Colobomas (a hole in the structures of the eye)

Heart defects

Atresia of the nasal choanae (connection between the back of the nose and throat)

Restriction of development

Genitourinary abnormalities

Ear and hearing anomalies (thus the acronym CHARGE)

Due to this diagnosis and doctors unable to give a time frame, Jessica and Jeremy are spending countless days and nights by Rykers side. Life doesn't pause when a family is going thru a crisis, bills still need to be paid along with day to day costs of being at the hospital.

We know that times are tough for everyone right now, however we are hoping you can find it in your heart to donate ❤️ to this family in need, so that they can continue to be by Baby Rykers side until they can bring him home.

I will provide updates as I get them.







