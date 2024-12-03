Mask Mandates in 2024! Yes, 2024! If you are an American who believes in your constitutional rights, limited government, and transparent trustworthy elections we need your help!

Here in Island County, WA the Auditor took it upon herself to institute a mask mandate to be a poll watcher. Watching the vote counting is not only a right but in my opinion, a duty to ensure the integrity of the elections, We were made to leave or watch through a doorway. I was cited with criminal disorderly conduct for not wearing a mask and questioning the auditor's authority to arbitrarily require them. The Auditor has not been given authority through Law via RCW or any other legislation to do this. We are filing a civil suit asking for the court to decide based on the constitution of the state of WA and the United States the legality of this mandate. We are also filing a Civil rights suit to prevent this from happening again. And last but not least I will have to fight the criminal charge in the court system.

We would really appreciate it if you could help with a donation and a share. If you are not able to donate, please share this with others anyway. If we win and get the County to pay the costs, we will try to refund the donations to you.