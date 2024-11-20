Campaign Image

Support Covid Legal Appeal for Canadian Military!

 CAD $250,000

 CAD $4,490

Campaign created by Ben Wilcox

Campaign funds will be received by Valour Legal Action Centre

We need your help to fund the legal appeal for the courageous men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces who stood up against unlawful COVID-19 vaccine mandates. These individuals had the bravery to challenge superiors who issued orders that violated their rights, and for that, they were unjustly dismissed from their careers.

While some individuals were forced out of the CAF, others were coerced or threatened into taking the vaccine under duress, a decision they never would have made willingly. Some have also suffered injuries due to the forced vaccination, but Veterans Affairs has declined to assist, alleging the side effects of CAF-mandated vaccinations are not related to military service.

Once celebrated as Canadian heroes for their sacrifices to protect the freedom and safety of our country, these servicemen and women were later deemed unworthy of wearing their uniforms simply for standing up for their religious beliefs and bodily autonomy.

Now, they are fighting for justice and we need your support. Please help fund the legal appeal to ensure that their rights are upheld, and that their courage in defending their principles is not forgotten. Your donation will make a meaningful difference in their pursuit of justice.

Thank you for standing with them in this important fight.

All donations will go directly to the legal fund at Valour Legal Action Centre. We are seeking to raise the necessary funds to mount a legal challenge against the decision to deny the CAF members their right to sue, thereby forcing them into an inherently flawed grievance process. The appeal aims to establish that the grievance system, given its conflict of interest and dysfunction, is not an adequate alternative to legal action, and that these military members deserve their day in court to challenge the unfairness of their treatment.

All funds raised will be used to finance this appeal as many of the plaintiffs in this suit lost their livelihood and careers over standing up for their rights. Funds raised will be used to:

  • Cover legal fees and court expenses
  • Pay for additional legal resources required to file appeal
  • Support ongoing advocacy for CAF members who have been unfairly punished or dismissed for refusing the vaccine

The CAF members affected by the COVID-19 vaccine mandate deserve the opportunity to have their cases heard in a fair and impartial court of law. The decision to deny them the right to sue and instead force them to use a broken grievance system undermines their access to justice and violates the principles of fairness. Valour Legal Action Centre is committed to challenging this decision and is seeking financial support to pursue the appeal, ensuring that those who served their country are not denied their rightful day in court.


Recent Donations
Dr Robert C Dickson
$ 100.00 CAD
10 days ago

Please keep fighting until justice is achieved!

Ryan Bougie
$ 20.00 CAD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
13 days ago

JohnH
$ 25.00 CAD
13 days ago

Keep Fighting for Justice!

Bruce Bushey
$ 50.00 CAD
13 days ago

This judge is obviously influenced by political bias.

Veteran4Freedom
$ 55.00 CAD
14 days ago

Never Forget.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
30 days ago

Iwona Ciecinski
$ 500.00 CAD
30 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 130.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 130.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 CAD
1 month ago

God wins in the end. That means you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Good luck! From 2.0

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 CAD
1 month ago

God Bless

Dale
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Ronald Twa
$ 25.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Louis-Marie Roy
$ 400.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

A Liberal appointed Judge once again shows bias. Keep up the good fight.

Updates

Update #23 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose

December 4th, 2024

Update Update #23 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose Image
Update #22 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose

December 4th, 2024

Update Update #22 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose Image
Update #21 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose

December 4th, 2024

Update Update #21 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose Image
Update #20 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose

December 4th, 2024

Update Update #20 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose Image
Update #19 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose

December 4th, 2024

Update Update #19 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose Image
Update #18 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose

November 25th, 2024

Update Update #18 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose Image
Update #17 Faces of our veterans fighting for their rights

November 24th, 2024

Update Update #17 Faces of our veterans fighting for their rights Image
Update #16 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose

November 24th, 2024

Update Update #16 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose Image
Update #15 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose

November 24th, 2024

Update Update #15 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose Image
Update #14 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose

November 24th, 2024

Update Update #14 Stories from the veterans who are fighting for their freedom to choose Image
Update #13 Faces of our veterans fighting for their rights

November 24th, 2024

Update Update #13 Faces of our veterans fighting for their rights Image
Update #12 Faces of our veterans fighting for their rights

November 24th, 2024

Update Update #12 Faces of our veterans fighting for their rights Image
Update #11 Faces of our veterans fighting for their rights

November 21st, 2024

Update Update #11 Faces of our veterans fighting for their rights Image
Update #10 - Faces of our veterans fighting for their rights

November 21st, 2024

Update #9 Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit

November 21st, 2024

Update Update #9 Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit Image
Update #8 Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit

November 21st, 2024

Update Update #8 Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit Image
Update #7 Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit

November 21st, 2024

Update Update #7 Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit Image
Update #6 Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit

November 21st, 2024

Update Update #6 Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit Image
Update #5 Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit

November 21st, 2024

Update Update #5 Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit Image
Update #4 Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit

November 21st, 2024

Update Update #4 Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit Image
Update #3 Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit

November 21st, 2024

Update Update #3 Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit Image
Update #2 Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit

November 21st, 2024

Update Update #2 Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit Image
Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit

November 21st, 2024

Update Photos of our veterans apart of lawsuit Image

