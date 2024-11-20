Support Covid Legal Appeal for Canadian Military!

We need your help to fund the legal appeal for the courageous men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces who stood up against unlawful COVID-19 vaccine mandates. These individuals had the bravery to challenge superiors who issued orders that violated their rights, and for that, they were unjustly dismissed from their careers.

While some individuals were forced out of the CAF, others were coerced or threatened into taking the vaccine under duress, a decision they never would have made willingly. Some have also suffered injuries due to the forced vaccination, but Veterans Affairs has declined to assist, alleging the side effects of CAF-mandated vaccinations are not related to military service.

Once celebrated as Canadian heroes for their sacrifices to protect the freedom and safety of our country, these servicemen and women were later deemed unworthy of wearing their uniforms simply for standing up for their religious beliefs and bodily autonomy.

Now, they are fighting for justice and we need your support. Please help fund the legal appeal to ensure that their rights are upheld, and that their courage in defending their principles is not forgotten. Your donation will make a meaningful difference in their pursuit of justice.

Thank you for standing with them in this important fight.

All donations will go directly to the legal fund at Valour Legal Action Centre. We are seeking to raise the necessary funds to mount a legal challenge against the decision to deny the CAF members their right to sue, thereby forcing them into an inherently flawed grievance process. The appeal aims to establish that the grievance system, given its conflict of interest and dysfunction, is not an adequate alternative to legal action, and that these military members deserve their day in court to challenge the unfairness of their treatment.

All funds raised will be used to finance this appeal as many of the plaintiffs in this suit lost their livelihood and careers over standing up for their rights. Funds raised will be used to:

Cover legal fees and court expenses

Pay for additional legal resources required to file appeal

Support ongoing advocacy for CAF members who have been unfairly punished or dismissed for refusing the vaccine

The CAF members affected by the COVID-19 vaccine mandate deserve the opportunity to have their cases heard in a fair and impartial court of law. The decision to deny them the right to sue and instead force them to use a broken grievance system undermines their access to justice and violates the principles of fairness. Valour Legal Action Centre is committed to challenging this decision and is seeking financial support to pursue the appeal, ensuring that those who served their country are not denied their rightful day in court.



