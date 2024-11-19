Filing a reply brief to pursue justice

Help us raise funds to bring justice to this special needs mother and her family!

Margaret Wisner, a devoted wife and mother of three sons, is currently serving a prison term after a guilty verdict was delivered in the criminal case the state of Illinois brought against her with accusations of medical neglect regarding her youngest. An appeal was filed by her attorney, and after two extensions of time, the State responded extensively. Now, she has the option to file a reply brief in order to have the final word before the judge concerning the appeal, and her attorney is highly recommending this action. With thousands of dollars already spent over the last four years in legal fees and medical bills for herself and her sons, she has no other means by which to cover the cost of additional attorney fees. With some work already completed pro bono, her attorney is poised and ready to get to work to bring her to the brink of justice...please prayerfully consider donating to bring this to completion! All prayers for justice for Margaret and her family are thoroughly appreciated.