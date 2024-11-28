1 life changed can impact generations to come!

My name is Eric-- I am a husband, a father to two young girls, a follower of Christ, and a survivor of addiction. My psychological struggles and the addiction lasted for twenty-four years of my life. This included childhood depression, substance abuse, and inner anguish. At the age of thirty-nine, I experienced turmoil that brought me to my knees in submission. I entered a recovery program and experienced God in a way that I never had before.

I am here to ask for your partnership, sponsorship, support, and investment so that I can complete the Maxwell Leadership program in 2025 and guide others struggling with addiction through coaching and mentorship. So far we have raised enough to start the Maxwell Leadership program. A new deadline of December 31st to reach the $1000 goal and continue the program is approaching.

Please pray and consider contributing any amount you can this holiday to my mission in life. The ultimate goal of $10,000 will fund the coaching certifications and help with one semester of higher education. If you would like to schedule a call or meet face-to-face to hear more about myself and the vision I have been given, I would be happy to speak with you.

For In Matthew 22:36-39, the disciples of Jesus ask Him, “Which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” His response is, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind." This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself,’”. I want to fulfill Christ's requests with all of my being, leading me to the calling in my life-- to guide others struggling with addiction and inner anguish to the other side.



