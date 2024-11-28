Hurricane Helene- Disaster Strikes

Can you imagine suddenly losing all your worldly possessions, your home, food, transportation, medication, family photos, source of income, ability to communicate to the outside world, discovering the soil & water source toxic and love ones washed away never to see them again? Thousands of Hurricane Helene victims can testify of what its like to go from being a proud and productive soul to becoming totally dependent on the kindness of others for survival.

ANGELS HELP ANGELS

Today hundreds of “boots on the ground” volunteers have responded with providing much needed relief assistance such as temporary/intermediate shelter, food, water, clothing, transportation rescue related services to such victims. Many survivors are still currently living in camping tents and, with freezing temperatures and possible snow at the high elevation, many families face serious health risks.

ANGEL SOLUTIONS

Angel Solutions Mission Statement; Angel Solutions is an organization whose members are motivated by a love for humanity and a desire to alleviate suffering. Our focus is on providing needed supplies, services and comfort to the people affected by the hurricane Helene disaster. We will continue to work diligently to help restore a safe and stable environment in all of the Appalachian communities.

YOUR DONATION

Your donation will assist those survivors who have lost their homes attain immediate help by providing them with safe & sanitary shelter while they pursue their hope to build back their homesteads from this devastating loss. Our Angel volunteers are self-reliant, self-motivated and governed by one mission: to bring relief and joy back to those families. All donations (100%), no matter how small, will go directly to those in need.



