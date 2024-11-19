son's heart surgery deductible

I am a 76 year old widow who is needing assistance to pay my son's medical insurance deductible for his heart surgery. His surgery is scheduled for December 2, 2024 to open up 5 out of 6 blocked coronary blood vessels and possible heart stent to get additional blood flow to his heart. He needs this surgery to get better to be able to return to work. Presently, I am on a small pension, Social Security, and working two parttime jobs to meet both our living expenses. Your donation toward the deductible will help us get the surgery that he needs. We also covet your prayers. Thank you for your donation to our monetary campaign.