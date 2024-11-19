son's heart surgery deductible

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $550
Campaign funds will be received by Rachel Lawson
I am a 76 year old widow who is needing assistance to pay my son's medical insurance deductible for his heart surgery. His surgery is scheduled for December 2, 2024 to open up 5 out of 6 blocked coronary blood vessels and possible heart stent to get additional blood flow to his heart. He needs this surgery to get better to be able to return to work. Presently, I am on a small pension, Social Security, and working two parttime jobs to meet both our living expenses. Your donation toward the deductible will help us get the surgery that he needs. We also covet your prayers. Thank you for your donation to our monetary campaign.
May God be with Your son. I’ll keep him in my prayers as well as yourself.
Ms. Lawson is a customer of ours at Echols Roofing & Home Improvements. She is a very sweet woman for whom we have worked with for years now. Her story is legitimate and her need is great. Please consider helping this lovely woman and her son!
