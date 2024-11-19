Ebenezer Church Midland Ontario Rebuild

Goal:
CAD $50,000
Raised:
CAD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Ebenezer United Church
Thank you for looking into our fundraiser. We are rebuilding our Church of 135 years after a devastating fire 3 years ago on the 2nd Sunday of Advent. Our Church and all records were lost. Leaving just memories of the past.
With Gods will and your help we will soon have our place of worship back, to celebrate our faith and help those in need.
Any donation is greatly appreciated.
Tax receipts are available.
