Help care for Anna and Coby and baby Jace

Early this morning, 11/19, Anna gave birth to her sweet baby Jace at just 24 weeks into her pregnancy. This little fighter, as the doctors have named him, will need to spend the next several months in the NICU to get strong and healthy enough to come home. We believe in the power of prayer and ask for your prayers for Jace and his parents during this unexpected new start to their family. We are also asking for any donations that you are willing to give. These donations will go directly to help with any out of pocket medical costs, missed time from work to be with Jace at the hospital, and any other expenses that may come up for them over the next few months. We want nothing more than to lift any financial burdens that may come their way so Anna and Coby can focus solely on their precious Jace getting stronger.