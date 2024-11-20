Campaign Image
Help care for Anna and Coby and baby Jace

 USD $5,000

 USD $2,450

Campaign created by Meghan Bach

Campaign funds will be received by Anna Brandt

Early this morning, 11/19, Anna gave birth to her sweet baby Jace at just 24 weeks into her pregnancy. This little fighter, as the doctors have named him, will need to spend the next several months in the NICU to get strong and healthy enough to come home. We believe in the power of prayer and ask for your prayers for Jace and his parents during this unexpected new start to their family. We are also asking for any donations that you are willing to give. These donations will go directly to help with any out of pocket medical costs, missed time from work to be with Jace at the hospital, and any other expenses that may come up for them over the next few months. We want nothing more than to lift any financial burdens that may come their way so Anna and Coby can focus solely on their precious Jace getting stronger.

Recent Donations
Alex and Lexi
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Loved hearing from you today. Your family continues to be in our prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Take care!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Hugs! Love you

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for you! May the Lord grant you peace and wisdom as you navigate through this time. Love you!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending Prayers.

Gayle - Donna mom
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I am praying that Our Lord will protect all of you in this difficult time.

Kevin Small
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Elyse Brandt
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for baby Jace... And praying that God gives you and Coby the wisdom and strength to help him through it all. Love and miss you, Elyse and Travis

Meghan and Bryan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you and are praying for all of you.

Updates

Update #1

January 6th, 2025

Hello friends and family, this is Anna! I realize it has been a while since the fund was made for Coby, Jace , and I. I just wanted to thank you all for the incredible love you have to shown to our little family and how unbelievably blessed we have been because of all of your support. I wanted to thank everyone who sent prayers and provided funds, some of which an incredible amount especially right before Christmas! Thank you everyone so so much! All our love Coby, Jace, and Anna.~Isaiah 12:2~


