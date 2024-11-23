Support Riley Tress

Goal:
USD $4,500
Raised:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Colleen Tress
Please consider donating to Riley Tress to attend YWAM’s (Youth with a Mission) University of the Nations Biblical Core Course (BCC) in Montana in January. Riley just finished up YWAM’s DTS (Discipleship Training School) for the last 5 months where she had intensive discipleship training and then lived out her training by going on mission to the Philippines and Cambodia for the past 2 1/2 months. Riley has felt led to go back to Montana to grow deeper in her knowledge of the Bible to help advance the Kingdom of God. Thank you for helping her make this incredible opportunity happen.
So blessed that you are seeking his will at this early season in your life. As you do so he will direct your path. Praying that as you look forward or reflect on your past, you’ll recognize his guidance!
Love how the Lord is using you!
I wish you the best of everything in life, I hope your goal is met quickly! God bless you.
