Caleb’s Cancer Journey

We are reaching out to ask for your help for our son Caleb, a loving father of five children, who has recently been diagnosed with testicular cancer. Due to delays in scheduling, Caleb won’t be able to see the surgeon for two weeks, and while he’s trying to work some days to cover bills, his upcoming surgery will require him to be off work for up to six weeks. This has placed an enormous financial burden on him and his family during an already difficult time. Your prayers (Matthew 18:19-20 (NKJV) “Again I say to you that if two of you agree on earth concerning anything that they ask, it will be done for them by My Father in heaven. For where two or three are gathered together in My name, I am there in the midst of them.”), donations (no amount is too small), and shares would mean the world to us and will help provide much-needed relief as Caleb focuses on his health and recovery. Thank you for your kindness and support.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 6.00 USD
1 month ago

Allen
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Gods speed and prayers for a complete recovery

Jeff Hines
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope this helps! All of the positive vibes headed your way!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

