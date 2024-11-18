Campaign Image

Rolling with the Browns on the Journey of Life

 USD $30,000

 USD $1,700

Campaign created by Barbara Hemphill

Many of you have been recipients of Lisa and Boomer's acceptance, love, and support. Their contagious joy, enthusiasm for life, and giving hearts have built lasting friendships everywhere they live, work, and play. They have invested their lives in others because they love to give hope to everyone they meet. They have been generous with their time, resources, and gifts. They love to bless others and make the world a better place. Now, we want to surprise them with a blessing.

From now until Dec. 31, 2024, a group of Lisa and Boomer's friends asks you to give your best monetary gift to a specific fund to help them procure reliable transportation. Please consider giving a gift, and know that every gift will help us reach the goal. We will present the surprise gift to them in the New Year. Let's surprise them in a BIG way. Thank you for giving today!

Recent Donations
Kenneth Lake
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Luv you guys

Mary and Gabi
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Merry Christmas we love you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thankful for Boomer and Lisa and their amazing ministry. Prayers for good health and many opportunities to witness and share the love of Jesus!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas Boomer and Lisa.

Lauren Schlafer
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Lisa has been a spiritual mentor when I’ve needed it. I’ve definitely been blessed by knowing both of them.

Barbara Hemphill
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

LIsa and Boomer are such a blessing to me and so many others, and I pray that God will use this platform to bless them!

