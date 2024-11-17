Cajamarca orphanage Christmas

As residents of Cajamarca, we have gotten involved with the local orphanages and community donor oppertunities, there are many, opportunities and thousands of children in need since COVID, which hit the lower class families here extremely hard. For our holiday activities this year, we will be gathering with other local families who have been blessed to get and give gifts to the children of these orphanages and poor villages. We will be buying: chocolate, panettone bread, blankets, cloths and/or a gift to as many children as we can, and donating any additional funds remaining to the orphanages themselves. Please reach out if you have any questions or requests. May this be a Merry Christmas to all!