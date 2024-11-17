Cajamarca orphanage Christmas

Goal:
As residents of Cajamarca, we have gotten involved with the local orphanages and community donor oppertunities, there are many, opportunities and thousands of children in need since COVID, which hit the lower class families here extremely hard. For our holiday activities this year, we will be gathering with other local families who have been blessed to get and give gifts to the children of these orphanages and poor villages. We will be buying: chocolate, panettone bread, blankets, cloths and/or a gift to as many children as we can, and donating any additional funds remaining to the orphanages themselves. Please reach out if you have any questions or requests. May this be a Merry Christmas to all!
Proud of you. Keep shining your light to the world. Xox merry Christmas we miss you.
Bless God's little Children 🙌
Wishing all a happy & healthy Christmas!!
This is beautiful, happy holidays to all of you!
Hoping that this helps
God bless all of you, REALLY big. I pray God provides you with an amazing experience of the true reason for this season. Jesus Christ was born to bless all of you. He came as a man to provide you with salvation so we may dwell with him forever. He is the real gift of this season
God bless and protect the innocent.
Bless you and your family and all the families you touch!!!
