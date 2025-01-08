Funding Eye Surgery for Josh Johnson

Today, it is vital for us to come together in support of Josh. The medical treatments necessary for him to retain partial eyesight are essential.





Josh is still awaiting disability funds after filing in March 2024; we are creating a Give Send Go page to assist him. He’s been humble (or stubborn) enough not to ask for help prior to this, so we treasure any size gift to help him cover these procedures that could cost upwards of $10,000.





As the body of Christ and a compassionate community, we have the chance to ease his burden. This situation has affected his entire family, and we pray that God will provide emotional, physical, and financial support.





To recap: In November 2022, while working on a garage door job, Josh noticed that his vision in his left eye had become significantly clouded by the end of the day. After consulting an eye doctor, he discovered that his condition was serious and related to his blood sugar levels.

Taking prompt and decisive action, he committed to achieving healthy blood sugar levels and improving his overall health.





Fast forward to March 2024, while still focusing on his well-being, he found that his vision had deteriorated from clouded to nearly nonexistent.





Recently, in the Fall of 2024, the doctor informed him that there was no hope for his right eye. However, there is still a chance to save his left eye. He currently receives monthly injections but also requires an additional laser procedure to cauterize excessive blood vessels that are preventing other necessary steps. Followed by then getting a cataract operation (after afore mentioned excessive bleeding has been stopped) that should help him regain enough vision to be able to work and drive once again. Game changer for Josh!





Josh has exemplified beautiful character in his relationships among which has been being responsible, hardworking, and always ready to lend a hand. He is honest, thoughtful, wise, and determined, showcasing true love and loyalty. He is prudent, genuine, generous, and kind, constantly considering the needs of others. Though a bit stubborn, he is also an attentive listener and the best big brother, son, father, and husband a family could ask for. He is a faithful friend.





Josh's story reflects the power of perseverance and the importance of kindness. Though his journey is filled with obstacles, his heart remains brimming with hope and determination. Through it all, he teaches us the value of faithfulness and the strength that comes from the joy of the Lord.





We believe God has so much more for Josh and that his healing is imminent. We hope that you will consider donating funds for these procedures to help how you can in partnering with his healing. Thank you for your continued prayers for him and his family during this time.





May God Richly Bless You,