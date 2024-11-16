Pakistan Relief and Audio Bibles

Hello!

This Christmas I am excited to be partnering again with 2 friends of mine to provide for the tangible and spiritual needs of a community in Pakistan. In Pakistan there are over 20,000 brick kilns where many people (children included) are stuck in bonded labor trying to repay generational debts. My friend and his wife minister to one of these communities, particularly the children and widows, preaching the hope of Jesus as well as providing for physical needs as often as they can. This year we are hoping to provide food, clothing, and audio bibles to the widows and children there.

Why audio bibles? Many of the people there have very low literacy and so a printed bible isn't very helpful for them. Giving them an audio bible gives them a way to listen to the bible in their language (Urdu). Many of these people are Christian or very curious about Jesus. We are hoping to distribute 100 audio bibles to families in this community.

In addition, we are hoping to provide food packages to 30 widows, and clothing packages to 70 children to ensure they have proper attire for the winter season. This area of the country can get very cold in the winter time!

I plan to begin sending gifts over in Mid-December. If you aren't able to give financially, please consider spreading the word about this project. Either way, I ask you to partner with us in prayer.

P.S. The header picture is from last Christmas. :)