Help Appeal an Unjust Verdict: Peaceful Protest

Support Annemarie Johnson’s appeal at the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to challenge a guilty verdict for peacefully protesting COVID-19 mandates on Citadel Hill, Halifax. The case arises from a 2021 injunction, issued by the Premier and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Strang, aimed at silencing protests and restricting free speech about the mandates. This appeal is about more than one individual—it’s a fight for the Charter rights of all Nova Scotians, including free expression and the right to peaceful protest. Stand with us to challenge unjust fines and defend fundamental freedoms.