Campaign Image

Help Appeal an Unjust Verdict: Peaceful Protest

Goal:

 CAD $35,000

Raised:

 CAD $225

Campaign created by Annemarie Johnson

Help Appeal an Unjust Verdict: Peaceful Protest

Support Annemarie Johnson’s appeal at the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to challenge a guilty verdict for peacefully protesting COVID-19 mandates on Citadel Hill, Halifax. The case arises from a 2021 injunction, issued by the Premier and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Strang, aimed at silencing protests and restricting free speech about the mandates. This appeal is about more than one individual—it’s a fight for the Charter rights of all Nova Scotians, including free expression and the right to peaceful protest. Stand with us to challenge unjust fines and defend fundamental freedoms.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

May justice prevail, and you win your appeal. God Bless!

Philip Williams
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Praying 🙏

Dyoll
$ 25.00 CAD
1 month ago

Good luck and wishing every success. Manage your expectations in these times.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

So proud of you! Stand strong!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo