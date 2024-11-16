Mission Trip to San Pedro Belize

Raised:
USD $950
Campaign funds will be received by Isaac Thompson
Hello, my name is Isaac Thompson I am a sophomore in college studying business and Entrepreneurship. I am raising money to go on a mission trip located in San Pedro Belize, Central America. The mission trip is about a week long and the goal of the mission trip is to help serve the families of Belize, bringing Jesus to them, and helping teach students of all ages the Theology of the Body through retreat ministry. I desire to go on this mission trip to help serve the families and help teach the children more about our loving God. I was blessed to go to Belize earlier this year and it was a life changing experience! While I was there I came to have better appreciation for the small comforts that I have in my day to day life, as well as experience Jesus work in countless lives! The people of San Pedro are very poor with many of them living in one room shacks or no home at all. I would like to bring Jesus to them, and hopefully open their hearts just a little so that they can grow in relationship with Jesus! I wish to bring Gods Joy to all I encounter, sharing his love with every step I take. As a college student I do not have the funds myself to go on the mission trip so I am asking for your generous help in supporting me so I can support the people of San Pedro. Any gift is greatly appreciated and I couldn’t do this without your help. So thank you and God bless you!
God bless!
God Bless you and everyone on this mission.
May God continue to bless you on your faith journey!
Many Blessings on this Mission Trip!
You will do well!
Dear Isaac, Please accept this small gift for you, and the people in Belize. I understand that you found last year’s trip very rewarding. This year you will bring to the people you encounter, an additional year of experiences, education, and faith. I wish you well, Isaac. God bless you!
Praying for you! May God bless you and all those you serve in abundance!
