Help For Veteran's Wife Mrs TC!

Let's come together and help TC of Minnesota Black Robe Regiment on yt.His beautiful wife Mrs TC, had a severe heart attack Wednesday morning 11/14 & is currently still in the hospital. Due to them both being out of work right now because of this they will need help with bills and groceries for a bit. Any little bit will help. Thank you and God bless you 

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers to you and your wife!

Anthony Kotula
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Dave Johnson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Andrea and Arnold Ades
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

We appreciate what you do to bring corruption to light. Keep up the good fight please.

Scott Horton
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Would love to give more. I

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Michael Santana
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

My prayers are with your family. God bless you

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

JamaicasRedeemed
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

God has promised He would never forsake us (Hebrews 13:5), and we have hope that, by His grace and in His time, darkness will be made light before us (Isaiah 42:16).

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Kahanu McCoy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Lnantt
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all.

Josh Slocum
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Pamela Lang
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I know it’s not much but I hope it helps.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Kristy Hutchings
$ 60.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a speedy recovery 🙏

Day 13

November 27th, 2024

I wish I could tell you all that things were miraculously healed and Mrs TC is totally out of the woods and things are perfect.

The medical bills have rolled in and Mrs TC has not been able to return to work as of yet, and we are in no rush. We want her healthy and healing. We could use all the prayers and support you can provide.

Please know we are so incredibly thankful for all the prayers and donations thus far. If you could help by sharing we would be so grateful. 

Day 5

November 19th, 2024

Maggie had both an MRI today and angioplasty. The MRI concerned a shadow in her abdomen and is benign. The angioplasty was to address the SCAD and to check if it was self-healing. 

While she didn't need a stint, the procedure took far longer than TC was expecting and was hoping for. The decision was made to keep Maggie for observation overnight and she should come home tomorrow, 11/19/2024.

This is just a start. Recovery will be long and expensive. We have lost her income and have prescriptions to cover and without insurance it won't be easy. This is causing Maggie a certain amount of anxiety. 

If you can pray we would be humbled. If you can help we would be eternally grateful. 

-TC

DAY 1

November 19th, 2024

At approximately 6am 11/13/2024 while I was working out Maggie stated she was not feeling well. Was nauseous and sweaty. Not knowing what was going on I told her to call out sick to work and rest on the couch. 

I finished my workout and when I went to the living room, Maggie was semi-conscious and very pallid. She was very cool and clammy and could not lift her arms. I told her I was calling 911 and she protested claiming what she the feeling was passing. 

I sat with her for a few minutes and her chest pain and numbness of limbs returned and she vomited. She was able to walk to the bathroom and back to the couch but at this point I could tell she was in distress despite her protestations. 

I called 911 at approximately 626am and stated that Maggie was having a heart attack. I messaged the kids to advise them of what was happening.
As we waited I assisted Maggie to the floor and tried to make her as comfortable as possible. Frankly, I was concerned that she was going to experience full arrest and I wanted her on the floor in the event I needed to do chest compressions or supply breaths. 

The Spring Valley ambulance crew arrived and did stellar work and ascertained that Maggie was experiencing a life threatening event and went about the business all while remaining calm and collected. We managed to move Maggie to the gurney and get her loaded onto the ambulance where they applied iv drugs and transported her to St Mary's hospital in Rochester Minnesota. 

I remained behind to gather some of her belongings and purse and to see to our Calvin Pearson before driving to the hospital. When I arrived they already had Maggie in the Cath Lab OR where they were looking for the blockage. 

It appears Maggie was experiencing the heart attack due to SCAD, Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection. In short, her artery had a small tear that was causing clotting. Maggie is in an ICU room now and is resting. Prognosis is overall good for SCAD but Maggie will be in the hospital until probably Monday when they will take her back to cath lab to reevaluate.

Your prayers and thoughts will be greatly appreciated and cherished. 

There is much to be said for hindsight. I came very close to losing Maggie today. I wish I had been more attentive when she first complained. She's a tough lady and a fighter. Those of you that know Maggie know how big her heart and soul are but you also know how tenacious she can be. She is a warrior. Would you please fight alongside her and lift her up.

The kids need her...
The grandbabies need her...
I need her...

