It's time to give back to the Drew Crew

Small town mentality.... Living in a tiny village nestled between two mountains in an insignificant part of the world.... We hear it all the time.
Growing up in the same area, with the same people, hearing the same stories with a quiet calm that some people call 'boring', probably does contribute to us having a different mindset than other places. But I don't believe that's a bad thing. I believe that we're lucky that we're still one of the few places left that still have a sense of community. The Drew Crew is a perfect example of what it means to value your community.
Deanna and Jeff have given so much to this community. Deanna hasn't missed a ticket auction in twenty years and she volunteers quietly behind the scenes for the Village of Aylesford and Jeff is a hard worker providing for his family and would help anybody that asked, as would their daughters Amanda, Amber and Taylor. Their boys Jayde, Colin and Parker would save up bottles every year since they were small boys and donate the money to the Aylesford Christmas Mommies and Daddies. The Drew Crew have given a lot to our community, and now it's our turn to give a little back.
Last month Jeff was diagnosed with a stage/grade 4 Glioblastoma cancerous, aggressive brain tumor. Jeff is starting treatment soon and the cost that comes along with a diagnosis like this can be overwhelming if not impossible at times. There is not much we can do to ease the pain that comes with living with and supporting your loved one through this terrible disease, but we can do what our little community does best. We can support this amazing family and help ease some of the financial burden. That's what small town mentality means to me.
I'm Deanna's sister Kara. I had a help from Deanna's best friends writing this. We know times are tough for everybody now a days, so even if you can't donate, please share. All money will go directly to Jeff and Deanna.
Much Love The Drew's/Spinney's
January 12th, 2025
Jeff is down to single digits! 8 more radiation sessions to go.
January 2nd, 2025
Jeff is officially half way through his radiation and chemo medication. 3 more weeks of hotel room living and driving back and forth to Halifax.
Christmas.was busy with lots of traveling due to holidays and no radiation treatments.
We were also very fortunate to have all 6 of our children with us at Christmas time! This isn't always possible, especially when.one lives Japan!
Again we are so very grateful for all the support we have received and are still receiving.
Thank you all so very much. Take care 💜
December 16th, 2024
Here is a little update for everyone in Jeff.
He is starting week 2 of radiation and chemo medication. So far so good 🤞Overall he is feeling ok. Mostly tired and he gets worn out easily.
And once again, we are completely and utterly overwhelmed and humbled by all of the support that we have been given.
Not only from family and friends, our work families, our communities, strangers, friends of friends, the doctors, nurses and all the medical staff have been so wonderful and helpful, it is truly beautiful to see.
We are so very grateful for everyone and everything. Thank you all so very much. Take care.
The Drew Crew
December 8th, 2024
Jeff is preparing for his first session of radiation and the start of the chemo pill tomorrow.
We would like to take this time to say how grateful and thankful we are to everyone who has reached out, dropped by with treats and who have made a donation to help with expenses.
It is a truly beautiful thing to see and feel all the love and support from our families, friends and the community.
Thank you all so much 💜💜💜
Jeff & Deanna
December 2nd, 2024
My husband Jeff, my love at first sight, my always and forever, was diagnosed with a stage 4 glioblastoma brain tumor. It is aggressive, inoperable and cancerous. He is unable to work, I am off work to care for and support him.
He will be starting radiation and chemo Dec 9th. We will be spending a lot of the time in the next 2 months traveling back and forth to the city for treatment. The treatment will help 🤞 slow down the progression of the tumor but the prognosis is not a good one. This is a rare brain tumor.
We have 6 children between the ages of 38 and 16. Two are still at home full time. Our youngest daughter lives in Japan and will be coming home for Christmas this year.
Thank you in advance to you all for taking the time to read this, share the GiveSendGo page or make a donation. It is all truly appreciated.
Take care.
