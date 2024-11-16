It's time to give back to the Drew Crew

Small town mentality.... Living in a tiny village nestled between two mountains in an insignificant part of the world.... We hear it all the time.

Growing up in the same area, with the same people, hearing the same stories with a quiet calm that some people call 'boring', probably does contribute to us having a different mindset than other places. But I don't believe that's a bad thing. I believe that we're lucky that we're still one of the few places left that still have a sense of community. The Drew Crew is a perfect example of what it means to value your community.

Deanna and Jeff have given so much to this community. Deanna hasn't missed a ticket auction in twenty years and she volunteers quietly behind the scenes for the Village of Aylesford and Jeff is a hard worker providing for his family and would help anybody that asked, as would their daughters Amanda, Amber and Taylor. Their boys Jayde, Colin and Parker would save up bottles every year since they were small boys and donate the money to the Aylesford Christmas Mommies and Daddies. The Drew Crew have given a lot to our community, and now it's our turn to give a little back.

Last month Jeff was diagnosed with a stage/grade 4 Glioblastoma cancerous, aggressive brain tumor. Jeff is starting treatment soon and the cost that comes along with a diagnosis like this can be overwhelming if not impossible at times. There is not much we can do to ease the pain that comes with living with and supporting your loved one through this terrible disease, but we can do what our little community does best. We can support this amazing family and help ease some of the financial burden. That's what small town mentality means to me.

I'm Deanna's sister Kara. I had a help from Deanna's best friends writing this. We know times are tough for everybody now a days, so even if you can't donate, please share. All money will go directly to Jeff and Deanna.

Much Love The Drew's/Spinney's



