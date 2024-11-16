Supporting the Cisneros Huacacolqui family

Goal:
My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our mother who has fought so strongly the last 4 years with her disease. She was a strong and very passionate woman. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. Her love for god was stronger than most. She was a mother, not just to us, but to all. Always helped guide those that sought her out. She also never shied away from telling you that you were wrong. She brought people in our home,when in need, and loved them as her own. When the music played she danced no matter who was watching. She touched many of our lives and we hope you will help us in our time in need to be able to take care of the funeral and cemetery costs that lay upon us. We thank you for your generosity and we pray for peace and healing for all those who were touched by our mom.
Nuestra Familia esta profundamente triste por la perdida de nuestra querida madre Carmen Huacacolqui Cisneros ,que luchó muy intensamente durante los últimos cuatro años contra su enfermedad. Era una mujer llena de fe, fuerte y muy apasionada. Amaba la vida y la vivía al máximo. Su amor por Dios era un ejemplo. Fue una madre, no solo para nosotros, sino para todos los que la conocieron.
Tenia un Corazón muy Generoso siempre ayudando y guiando a quienes la buscaban. Siempre tenia las palabras correctas para decirte que estabas equivocado. Traía gente a nuestra casa cuando la necesitaban y los amaba como si fueran su propia familia.
Cuando sonaba la música, bailaba sin importar quién la estuviera mirando.
Ella Tocó nuestras vidas y la de muchos, si ella toco la tuya acudimos a tu generosidad, esperamos que nos pueda ayudar en nuestro momento de necesidad, para poder hacernos cargo de los costos del funeral y del cementerio.
Les agradecemos de todo Corazón, Dios Bendiga su Generosidad.
Rugby is family- we are with you.
Prayers to you and your family!
muy conmovidos por la pérdida de nuestra querida Lucha, descansa en Paz!
I’m so sorry for your loss. Your mom was such a special person, and I was honored to have gotten to know her while we were growing up. My heart is with you and your family during this difficult time. Please know we are here for you all and keeping you in our prayers during this difficult time.
Dios les de la resignación necesaria en estos mementos difíciles.
Una grano más de parte de la promoción Cristo Rey 2001 , un abrazo a la distancia !!
Mi más sentido pésame , los acompaño en su dolor. Mis oraciones están con ustedes
Mis condolencias ! Ante esta irreparable pérdida ! Que Dios la tenga en su Gloria
We are deeply sorry for your loss and holding you in our thoughts during this difficult time.
Mis mas sentido pesame brother.
Que descanse en paz y brille para ella la luz perpetua. Dios la tenga en su santo reino.
We’re so sorry for your loss. Sending lots of love and abrazos.
We are so very sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to you and your families
Que Dios la tenga en su gloria a su hermosa madre. Las oraciones de mi familia están con ustedes amigos. Ahora tienen un ángel que va a estar cuidándolos en todo momento. Bendiciones de mi parte y de Cathe.
Que Dios ponga paz en sus corazones a toda la familia en estos momentos difíciles. Bendiciones.
