Supporting the Cisneros Huacacolqui family

My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our mother who has fought so strongly the last 4 years with her disease. She was a strong and very passionate woman. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. Her love for god was stronger than most. She was a mother, not just to us, but to all. Always helped guide those that sought her out. She also never shied away from telling you that you were wrong. She brought people in our home,when in need, and loved them as her own. When the music played she danced no matter who was watching. She touched many of our lives and we hope you will help us in our time in need to be able to take care of the funeral and cemetery costs that lay upon us. We thank you for your generosity and we pray for peace and healing for all those who were touched by our mom.

Nuestra Familia esta profundamente triste por la perdida de nuestra querida madre Carmen Huacacolqui Cisneros ,que luchó muy intensamente durante los últimos cuatro años contra su enfermedad. Era una mujer llena de fe, fuerte y muy apasionada. Amaba la vida y la vivía al máximo. Su amor por Dios era un ejemplo. Fue una madre, no solo para nosotros, sino para todos los que la conocieron.

Tenia un Corazón muy Generoso siempre ayudando y guiando a quienes la buscaban. Siempre tenia las palabras correctas para decirte que estabas equivocado. Traía gente a nuestra casa cuando la necesitaban y los amaba como si fueran su propia familia.

Cuando sonaba la música, bailaba sin importar quién la estuviera mirando.

Ella Tocó nuestras vidas y la de muchos, si ella toco la tuya acudimos a tu generosidad, esperamos que nos pueda ayudar en nuestro momento de necesidad, para poder hacernos cargo de los costos del funeral y del cementerio.

Les agradecemos de todo Corazón, Dios Bendiga su Generosidad.