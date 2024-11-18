Campaign Image

Supporting my Camino Pilgrimage

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $230

Hello Friends and family! 

 This upcoming April, I am aiming to join my friends from college to walk the Camino de Santiago in Spain during Holy Week! 

In order for me to go on the pilgrimage I need to raise money for the plane ticket to Spain, food and lodging for the days I will be walking and for transportation. 

If you are able to contribute, I would appreciate it very much! 

(If donations exceed the desired amount, the remaining money will be given to friends who will be going on the pilgrimage.)


Recent Donations
Martin Chouinard
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

grammy and pa
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Enjoy tour rime

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

