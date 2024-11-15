Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $7,525
Campaign funds will be received by Susan George
Jerry and Mickey Schneider are in their 80 with serious health issues. Their home in Clark Wyoming burned completely down on Wednesday night November 13th. They need a lot of help to help them replace essential items for them and to repair the bunkhouse they had to move into. Your help and prayers are greatly appreciated.!
Thank you sir
God bless Jerry and Mickey. My brother (Father Glenn) worked with them on the ranch for a time. My son, Seth went to visit him there and stayed several days on the ranch with the boys. It was such a blessed opportunity for him in his troubled teen years. Thank you to Mickey and Jerry for all the doors they have opened for these young men. Thank you for inviting Seth those years ago. God bless you.
Prayers for both of you.
Thank God for your supporting folks:-)
May God give you peace
"We know that in everything God works for good with those who love him, who are called according to his purpose." Romans 8:28
Always praying for you Mickey and Jerry. God bless you both!!!
So thankful everyone is safe. Praying for comfort.
Jerry and Mickey, You are in our hearts and prayers dear friends. Love, Lester and Robyn
Lifting prayers for you all! May God guide Susie's beautiful parents and the George family in this difficult time.
We are so thankful to God for His mercy in protecting you. Praying for you all.
Thanking God you all got out safely. Praying for God’s bountiful blessings on you as you rebuild your lives.
God bless you all. Thank you for all you have done for my son Joseph. You all are very special and appreciated.
