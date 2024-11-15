Campaign Image

Jerry and Mickey Schneider

 USD $50,000

 USD $7,525

Campaign created by Susan George

Campaign funds will be received by Susan George

Jerry and Mickey Schneider

Jerry and Mickey Schneider are in their 80 with serious health issues. Their home in Clark Wyoming burned completely down on Wednesday night November 13th. They need a lot of help to help them replace essential items for them and to repair the bunkhouse they had to move into. Your help and prayers are greatly appreciated.!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Thank you sir

Karen
$ 500.00 USD
20 days ago

God bless Jerry and Mickey. My brother (Father Glenn) worked with them on the ranch for a time. My son, Seth went to visit him there and stayed several days on the ranch with the boys. It was such a blessed opportunity for him in his troubled teen years. Thank you to Mickey and Jerry for all the doors they have opened for these young men. Thank you for inviting Seth those years ago. God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Wayne Metzger
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Kelly Donna Shae Rusty
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for both of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank God for your supporting folks:-)

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

May God give you peace

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

"We know that in everything God works for good with those who love him, who are called according to his purpose." Romans 8:28

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Bryan and Kelly Mick
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Marcus Wyrsch
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Always praying for you Mickey and Jerry. God bless you both!!!

Nelson Moras
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

So thankful everyone is safe. Praying for comfort.

Lester and Robyn
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jerry and Mickey, You are in our hearts and prayers dear friends. Love, Lester and Robyn

Cris
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Lifting prayers for you all! May God guide Susie's beautiful parents and the George family in this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

We are so thankful to God for His mercy in protecting you. Praying for you all.

Woodwards sister
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanking God you all got out safely. Praying for God’s bountiful blessings on you as you rebuild your lives.

channiel hine
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Caitlin McLaughlin
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you all. Thank you for all you have done for my son Joseph. You all are very special and appreciated.

