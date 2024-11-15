Roof for Mt Union Teen Center





The Mount Union Teen Center is in need of a new roof for one section of our building, and we're reaching out for your help. We’ve received an estimate of $15,000 for the repair. While we’ve been able to raise enough funds to purchase the materials, we still need to raise the money required to cover labor costs.





For the past 22 years, the Teen Center has served as a safe, Christian-based gathering place for young people in our community. On Friday nights, local youth come together to connect with new friends, have fun, and hear the Word of God. As a non-profit organization run entirely by volunteers, we rely on the generosity of people like you to continue providing this vital service.





Your support will help ensure that we can keep our doors open to youth in the area for years to come. Every donation, big or small, will bring us closer to our goal of making this essential repair and keeping the Teen Center a place where lives are impacted for good.