Stem Cell Treatment for my Lungs

As many of you know, back in 2021 the Delta variant of Covid hit me like a freight train. I was rushed to the hospital and placed on a ventilator for 17 days. I woke up from the coma completely paralyzed. I had been trach’d in the throat, couldn’t talk, couldn’t move and to top it all off, my 88 year old mom who I had been caretaking for two years passed away before I woke up. I remained in the hospital a total of 68 days learning how to walk and feed myself again.

Since then breathing has been a challenge. The residuals of Long Covid include weight gain, an accelerated heart rate, fluid around my heart, lung infections, inability to breathe properly, extreme shortness of breath, & severe sinus issues.

On a recent trip to Palm Beach I was referred to Palm Beach Stem cell by some team mates. The clinic took me in and gave me an IV stem cell infusion, along with several vitamins. They also gave me a nebulizer treatment of stem cells directly into my lungs. This treatment has allowed me to breathe properly for the first time in 3 years. It was incredible. However, need at least two more treatments to compound the effects. None of the treatments I’ve tried through the VA have done anything. This stem cell treatment really worked wonders. So much that I’ve gone and made this campaign to try and raise the funds for two more treatments. I thank y’all in advance, I know it’s a big ask…yet this is the only way I’ll be able to afford it.