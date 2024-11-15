Campaign Image

Stem Cell Treatment for my Lungs

Goal:

 USD $12,000

Raised:

 USD $5,228

Campaign created by GARY BRUGMAN

Campaign funds will be received by GARY BRUGMAN

As many of you know, back in 2021 the Delta variant of Covid hit me like a freight train. I was rushed to the hospital and placed on a ventilator for 17 days. I woke up from the coma completely paralyzed. I had been trach’d in the throat, couldn’t talk, couldn’t move and to top it all off, my 88 year old mom who I had been caretaking for two years passed away before I woke up. I remained in the hospital a total of 68 days learning how to walk and feed myself again. 

Since then breathing has been a challenge. The residuals of Long Covid include weight gain, an accelerated heart rate, fluid around my heart, lung infections, inability to breathe properly, extreme shortness of breath, & severe sinus issues. 

On a recent trip to Palm Beach I was referred to Palm Beach Stem cell by some team mates. The clinic took me in and gave me an IV stem cell infusion, along with several vitamins. They also gave me a nebulizer treatment of stem cells directly into my lungs. This treatment has allowed me to breathe properly for the first time in 3 years. It was incredible. However,  need at least two more treatments to compound the effects. None of the treatments I’ve tried through the VA have done anything. This stem cell treatment really worked wonders. So much that I’ve gone and made this campaign to try and raise the funds for two more treatments. I thank y’all in advance, I know it’s a big ask…yet this is the only way I’ll be able to afford it. 

Recent Donations
Jim and Carri
$ 250.00 USD
13 days ago

The Lord has given you a hard road to hoe. But you are doing His work with everyone you touch. Love you brother. Happy New Year.

Dawn Loding
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Had no idea.

Bud H
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Praying for you

Aaron Nab
$ 28.00 USD
28 days ago

I am praying and thinking for you Gary. Just as everything else, you will get through this as well. Stay strong!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Todd
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Hang in there Brother. And don’t come to Florida and not reach out.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Austin Knox
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you brother!!!

Agustin McLamb
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you brother.

Esther Begle
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Laura Vandevender
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Fave Classmate
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Take care and be well

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers your way!

Gary Brugman
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Give it hell Perro!!

Michelle Howard
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Breathe

Lloyd
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Strength & Honor.

Joel Martinez
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You got this!

Leslie Garcia
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I’ll be praying for u cuz. God is good!

Sherry Woodlee
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love & prayers

