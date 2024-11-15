Campaign Image

Cremation and Memorial Arrangements for Levi Page

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $1,620

Campaign created by Coty Pecora

Campaign funds will be received by Richard Page

Daniel Levi Page, Levi to most, was in an unexpected collision leaving him with a non survivable brain injury. His only next of kin is his brother, James,  who had to make the devastating decision to remove life support.  After such a heavey burden, James then had to make sure Levi's only known wishes were honored, leading to him saving and enhancing the quality of life through organ and tissue donation and  transplantaion.  Beyond making the heartbreaking choice to respect his brothers wishes, he will have to take on the decisions and expenses to respectfully lay Levi to rest. As much as he wishes he could, he simply does not have the means to take on all that is required for a decent memorial service and cremation, let alone a headstone to be placed next to their mother and grandmother. Please help us honor Levi and the selfless gifts he is giving to the many people whose lives he may save and improve with his organ donation and honor the man he was in his final act of kindness. He was a genuine man with charisma through the roof. He could bring a laugh to any room he walked in and will be forever missed by all of his loved ones. Your donation will allow his family an opportunity to grieve without the added suffering of financial strain.  Anything helps, even if all you can do is share.

