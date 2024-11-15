Campaign Image

Funeral cost for Mike Barhorst

Raised:

 USD $860

Campaign created by Loreen Richards

Campaign funds will be received by Lance Leibold

Raising money to help with funeral cost for Mike Barhorst. Mike’s quick wit and silly jokes, endless knowledge on sports stats and jovial laugh will be missed. Donate if you can, no amount is to small. Amanda, Lance, boys and Bridget we love you. 

Recent Donations
Leanne Gossett
$ 35.00 USD
1 month ago

Amanda, Lance, Bridget, Owen, and Blake, I am so sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers. Take care of each other.

Mark Stang
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Gonna miss him so much

Jerrod
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Uncle Mike was the funniest and most kind person I have known.

Cindy Moeller
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Tod Barhorst
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kim Sexton
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love and prayers to all!

Craig Barhorst
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Barbara Leonard
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Gabriel Pearson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m sorry for your loss.

Lori Richards
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Heather McKillip
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Amanda, Lance, Bridget and family - sending you so much love. I’m so sorry for your loss.

