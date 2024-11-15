Raised:
USD $860
Campaign funds will be received by Lance Leibold
Raising money to help with funeral cost for Mike Barhorst. Mike’s quick wit and silly jokes, endless knowledge on sports stats and jovial laugh will be missed. Donate if you can, no amount is to small. Amanda, Lance, boys and Bridget we love you.
Amanda, Lance, Bridget, Owen, and Blake, I am so sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers. Take care of each other.
Gonna miss him so much
Uncle Mike was the funniest and most kind person I have known.
Love and prayers to all!
I’m sorry for your loss.
Amanda, Lance, Bridget and family - sending you so much love. I’m so sorry for your loss.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.