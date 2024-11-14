Marion Family Mold Remediation

Scott and Lydia, a young couple, purchased their first home in June 2023. Just five months later, in November, they were forced to leave due to a severe black mold infestation that began affecting their health. Since they had only recently moved in, their insurance denied coverage for any remediation costs, claiming the mold was a pre-existing condition. The former owner’s insurance also refused to assist, and the home inspector who initially checked the property could not be held liable. Multiple attorneys they consulted explained that mold cases are nearly impossible to win in court.

Now, a year later, Scott and Lydia have remodeled most of the home, but they’ve accumulated a significant amount of debt. Health insurance does not cover treatment for mold toxicity, so they've shouldered all medical expenses out of pocket. Their possessions were also severely impacted; mattresses, chairs, pillows, books, and even plastic containers had to be discarded. While remediation took place, mold spread to most of their wooden furniture as well, forcing them to part with nearly everything.

As they work to detox their systems and finish the final stages of remodeling, Scott and Lydia face over $50,000 in debt. Their family is now reaching out for support, hoping to help this young couple rebuild and furnish their home as they start anew.



