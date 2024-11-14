Supporting my only brother

This is your life are you who you want to be?

Life has never been easy for my brother or me. The one thing we always had was each other and family. My big brother has not always been the best “big brother” by society’s definition but he was the very BEST big brother for me. In the end we have always had each other’s backs.

Right now my big brother needs help even if he doesn’t know it or would ever admit it. A few years ago, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, and beat it. But now, His wife was diagnosed with cancer. There are still a LOT of questions but what we do know is: it is aggressive, it has metastasized, and it’s only gonna get harder. I am asking that anyone who has even five dollars to help me support my brother. I don’t have a lot to give. But I know there are people out there who want to help and be the people that they want to be.

Your donations will help support my brother during this time to not only support his son(the only one he will ever have), but be able to pay the mountain of medical bills that are coming his way.

They say it takes a village. Right now I’m asking that all of you who can possibly see this become the Village that it takes to support my brother and be part of this family.

We might not be what most normal people consider family. But when you become part of our family, we are there when it matters.