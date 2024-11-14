Campaign Image

Supporting my only brother

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $1,599

Campaign created by Leigh Olson

Campaign funds will be received by Kurt Olson

Supporting my only brother

This is your life are you who you want to be? 

Life has never been easy for my brother or me. The one thing we always had was each other and family. My big brother has not always been the best “big brother” by society’s definition but he was the very BEST big brother for me. In the end we have always had each other’s backs. 

Right now my big brother needs help even if he doesn’t know it or would ever admit it. A few years ago, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, and beat it. But now, His wife was diagnosed with cancer. There are still a LOT of questions but what we do know is: it is aggressive, it has metastasized, and it’s only gonna get harder. I am asking that anyone who has even five dollars to help me support my brother. I don’t have a lot to give. But I know there are people out there who want to help and be the people that they want to be. 

Your donations will help support my brother during this time to not only support his son(the only one he will ever have), but be able to pay the mountain of medical bills that are coming his way. 

They say it takes a village. Right now I’m asking that all of you who can possibly see this become the Village that it takes to support my brother and be part of this family.

We might not be what most normal people consider family. But when you become part of our family, we are there when it matters.

Recent Donations
Show:
Stephanie Blake
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Steph Wiener Dahl
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you all! Sending hugs & prayers!

Linda O
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Jonathan
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Becki and Todd blake
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hi Leigh … thinking of you Joyce

Kathy Tonding
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Baby Shark on Repeat
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Leigh said to donate, that this is a good cause. She's not often wrong (barring music choice going to Wilmar. :) ) So here I am.

Gary
$ 9.00 USD
1 month ago

Kurt you and your family have been helping me my whole life i think its time to return the favor im sorry to hear your struggling

Lindsey Clem
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and prayers to you all

Robert Shockman
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck in your battle with Cancer. I won my battle last year, and my heart and prayers go out to your and your family

Gary Anderson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hugs and prayers to all

Joel
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you

Linda Brausen
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Jill, Prayers for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

❤️Love and prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 230.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless

Karlynn Stroad
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers

Cabbie
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you

Little sister
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you bro

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo