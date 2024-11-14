Supporting my only brother

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,599
Campaign funds will be received by Kurt Olson
This is your life are you who you want to be?
Life has never been easy for my brother or me. The one thing we always had was each other and family. My big brother has not always been the best “big brother” by society’s definition but he was the very BEST big brother for me. In the end we have always had each other’s backs.
Right now my big brother needs help even if he doesn’t know it or would ever admit it. A few years ago, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, and beat it. But now, His wife was diagnosed with cancer. There are still a LOT of questions but what we do know is: it is aggressive, it has metastasized, and it’s only gonna get harder. I am asking that anyone who has even five dollars to help me support my brother. I don’t have a lot to give. But I know there are people out there who want to help and be the people that they want to be.
Your donations will help support my brother during this time to not only support his son(the only one he will ever have), but be able to pay the mountain of medical bills that are coming his way.
They say it takes a village. Right now I’m asking that all of you who can possibly see this become the Village that it takes to support my brother and be part of this family.
We might not be what most normal people consider family. But when you become part of our family, we are there when it matters.
Thinking of you all! Sending hugs & prayers!
Prayers for your family
Hi Leigh … thinking of you Joyce
Leigh said to donate, that this is a good cause. She's not often wrong (barring music choice going to Wilmar. :) ) So here I am.
Kurt you and your family have been helping me my whole life i think its time to return the favor im sorry to hear your struggling
Sending love and prayers to you all
Good luck in your battle with Cancer. I won my battle last year, and my heart and prayers go out to your and your family
Hugs and prayers to all
Praying for you
Jill, Prayers for your family.
❤️Love and prayers
God bless
Sending prayers
Thinking of you
I love you bro
