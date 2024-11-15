Ross Family Legal Defense Fund

Campaign Image

Our family is facing an unimaginable crisis. We are Orthodox Christians with traditional conservative beliefs and values. We have 4 children. Our beloved 16 year old daughter Emma suffered a serious mental health crisis and requires ongoing hospitalization for treatment. While hospitalized she has expressed that she was questioning her gender identity. We had never heard anything about this before. Social services in our blue state swooped in and accused us of damaging her psyche through our "intolerant" belief system. No abuse or neglect is alleged, the only accusation against us is that our "transphobic" beliefs are damaging, and that we somehow incurred damage to her even before we knew she had a "gender identity" issue just by being conservative Christians. Now we must hire attorneys and fight to stop our system from ripping this family apart, and to make sure Emma gets the mental healthcare she badly needs.

We are a homeschooling family with very limited means. Money donated to this campaign will go to paying for legal representation as we fight for our First Amendment rights and our parental rights. It is expected to be a long and onerous battle. We hope that in living through this struggle we will also be able to fight for the rights of other dissidents and questioners of the new "gender religion" who are targeted by the system.

