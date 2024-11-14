Honduras Missionary Trip

Raised:
USD $600
Campaign funds will be received by Raquel Almestica
My name is Raquel Almestica and I am going to Honduras next December 2-9th for a mission trip. You can find information about the trip here, https://www.aotk.org/missions.html under "Missions" and then look for "Honduras". The trip total is $1,700.00 and covers the airfare, ground transportation in country, lodging, meals, and projects.
I would like to go on this mission as it will help me strengthen my faith by explaining faith in Christ to others and also to help others by making a genuine difference in the world.
If you are able, please donate any amount. No matter how big or small, your donation is very appreciated.
God Bless.
For the Glory of God! "Every good and perfect thing is from above." James 1:17
Raquel, you're in my prayers and I am so proud of you. May God use you to impact lives for His name. I love you, Sis.
