Honduras Missionary Trip

My name is Raquel Almestica and I am going to Honduras next December 2-9th for a mission trip. You can find information about the trip here, https://www.aotk.org/missions.html under "Missions" and then look for "Honduras". The trip total is $1,700.00 and covers the airfare, ground transportation in country, lodging, meals, and projects.

I would like to go on this mission as it will help me strengthen my faith by explaining faith in Christ to others and also to help others by making a genuine difference in the world.

If you are able, please donate any amount. No matter how big or small, your donation is very appreciated.

God Bless.



