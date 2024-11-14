Supporting Patriot Kelley's Family in Tennessee

I am Edward Kelley, a 35 year old former Marine Sergeant and former security contractor. My home is in Blount County Tennessee. I have a wife named Kawana and two left nearly destitute by my arrest and subsequent incarceration going on for nearly two years now. I have two cases of federal charges in both DC and Tennessee relating to J6 and alleged conspiracy charges respectively. This situation has brought my family and especially my wife to the near breaking point in every way. Any financial relief that patriots across the nation can give my family would not only be appreciated but would also restore my family's faith and trust in others.

God bless you all.

E pluribus Unum.