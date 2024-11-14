Supporting Patriot Kelley's Family in Tennessee

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $525
I am Edward Kelley, a 35 year old former Marine Sergeant and former security contractor. My home is in Blount County Tennessee. I have a wife named Kawana and two left nearly destitute by my arrest and subsequent incarceration going on for nearly two years now. I have two cases of federal charges in both DC and Tennessee relating to J6 and alleged conspiracy charges respectively. This situation has brought my family and especially my wife to the near breaking point in every way. Any financial relief that patriots across the nation can give my family would not only be appreciated but would also restore my family's faith and trust in others.
God bless you all.
E pluribus Unum.
I have read about your other case and can't believe what this evil government is doing to you. I am so sorry. You don't deserve to be in prison. I wish I could do more. God Bless you.
Thank you for taking a stand for our country and for truth. Praying for full restoration for you and all of the J6 families. God bless you and keep you.
